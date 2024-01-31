Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk

In the middle of the parade, a Berliner's table is stolen. But the person responsible reports back by hand.

Berlin – Be it books, dishes or toys: items that have been cleaned out often end up on the sidewalk with the note “to be given away”. This is not uncommon, especially in Berlin. These often involve large items that cannot be easily taken with you, such as refrigerators or tables. This apparently leads to confusion sometimes. A Berliner was astonished to see something valuable to him Object suddenly disappeared from his front door.

Suddenly the table was gone

The unsuspecting tenant was in the middle of moving and left his furniture downstairs in front of the front door. The plan: quickly drive up and load up. But he hadn't counted on his Berlin neighbors. He apparently mistook a sideboard for an item that was to be given away and simply took it with him. When the man drove up in his moving truck, he was amazed when the somewhat heavier table suddenly seemed to have been swallowed by the ground.

The only hope: a note with a call and even a finder's fee. A Berliner found it and photographed it for him Instagram channel “notesofberlin”. It reads: “The table (sideboard) that stood in front of the front door for a few minutes today, January 16th, around 12:00 p.m., was supposed to be moved and could not be given away. It was more of a gift.” The owner continues his appeal: “I would be incredibly happy if he found his way back to me.” Then he offered a finder’s fee of 50 euros.

Misunderstanding: Table “thief” apologizes in handwriting

Surprisingly, the accidental “thief” also seems to be found quite quickly. Because it is handwritten on the note: “Sorry, come back tomorrow morning.”

The X users are amused by the action. In the comment column you can read: “Easy earned 50 euros.” Others report that something similar has happened to them: “I had that once when I moved. “The neighbors were rummaging through my boxes.” And yet another admonishes: “Guys, we are in Berlin. You can’t just leave anything sitting around here unattended.”

A neighbor uses a piece of paper to look for his stolen sideboard. © Screenshot Instagram/notesofberlin

Offering things that have been cleared out on your doorstep to give away can be expensive

Deliberately offering items as gifts can sometimes even be really expensive. The Association of Municipal Companies (VKU) explains t-online.de: Even with well-intentioned intentions, it is a “wild dumping of rubbish”. The association even goes further: “If no one takes pity on the items that have been dumped quickly, it is illegal dumping and there is a risk of fines for disposal,” said a spokeswoman. This can be up to 5,000 euros.