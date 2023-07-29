A 64-year-old man shot and killed three people in an apartment building in a village near the southern German city of Augsburg on Friday evening. Two others were seriously injured. The police were able to arrest the man in his car shortly after the massacre, German media report.

The gunman entered a house in Langweid and shot two women (aged 49 and 72) and a man (52) dead around 7:15 p.m. According to German media, the man would live in the same building. He then entered another residence a few hundred meters away and shot at two people, a man (44) and a woman (32), who were taken to a hospital. The two were seriously injured, but not life-threatening, according to local police.

The perpetrator would have been arrested in his car and did not resist his arrest. According to the local newspaper, the Augsburg AllgemeineA dispute between neighbors led to the fatal shooting. The offender had a gun permit. Three guns were found in his car. See also United States | Trump is trying to block the processing of the documents seized by the FBI through the courts

The shooting evokes memories of a drama almost twenty years ago in Augsburg in which five people were shot dead. The suspected perpetrator Ali G., the husband of one of the victims, fled to Turkey. He was later arrested again.

