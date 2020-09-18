Nehuén Pérez is being one of the positive news in the preseason of the Atlético de Madrid. His passage through Famalicao last year it has reinforced him, and this has been realized by Diego Pablo Simeone, who begins to take it into account as an alternative looking forward to next season. As this newspaper has learned, the chances of him remaining in the squad this season have grown up exponentially during The last weeks.

The coaching staff has noticed a notable improvement regarding to what they saw during the first year of the central. It has improved physically and tactically, the two main aspects to focus on. To this we must add a self confidence unstoppable. Since the first day he set the goal between the eyes to convince Cholo and stay in the club, and is fulfilling it. Her dream continues to be to succeed in the Wanda Metavitano.

They consider two problems for Nehuén to get a chip from the first team. He main is that you have to release a non-community place. He does not have a European passport and Atleti already has the three quotas covered with Renan Lodi, Felipe and Arias. The exit of the latter, on the market, could unblock the situation. The second is that the club continues without unclogging the exits. Mario Hermoso It is also in the shop window but no offers arrive for it. Yes finally stays, would complicate the situation of Nehuén. On the contrary, its departure would place it as the main alternative to be the central room.

It is also important to consider the offer that Atleti has received for José María Giménez. He Manchester City loves the Uruguayan at all costs and has come to offer 89 million euros, as this newspaper already told. The club does not want to sell it and refers to its clause of 105 million, so its departure is 16 million to be done. Another, more unlikely, way for Nehuén to stay.

For now the club’s idea is to slow down loan negotiations, waiting for what happens with purchases and sales. Players like Manu Sánchez or Mollejo they have one similar situationas they depend on what happens in the market to stay. The situation of the three will be defined in the coming weeks.