Nehuen Pérez, present Atlético de Madrid footballer, is near being a Parma participant as indicated Sky Sports activities. Even if Roma additionally seemed for him, the mattress had already deliberate to make a profession on the different Italian membership. In fact, it will be a switch for the reason that defender (born in 2000) is much from being a discard for Simeone. From the mattress membership they perceive that he nonetheless wants time to be at his finest.

At Famalicao it was one of many revelations of the Portuguese competitors and Atleti contemplated whether or not it ought to maintain it for the subsequent season. The couple of minutes they are going to have have led to their switch. In the meantime, Simeone’s pupils proceed to coach within the LaLiga set-up.

