Bollywood’s famous singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s song ‘Nehu Da Vyah’ has been released. The song has become popular on social media as soon as it is released. It has been viewed by over 4 lakh people within an hour of release. The romantic duo of Neha and Rohanpreet are being well liked by the audience in the song.

The song ‘Nehu Da Vyah’ has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh. At the same time, it has been released on a YouTube channel called ‘Desi Music Factory’. The song showcases both of their lovestories.

Both pair are being well liked by the fans. One fan wrote, ‘This pair is the best pair of 2020’. Another fan wrote, ‘You both look great together’. Another wrote, ‘May you always be with both of you’.

It is Neha Kakkar’s first song with Rohanpreet. The pair are looting high praise from the audience. Let me tell you, Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are in discussion about their alleged marriage. Neha recently shared a video of her Roka Ceremony in which she was seen dancing with Rohanpreet.

While sharing this video on Instagram, Neha wrote in the caption, ‘Nehu Da Vyah is releasing tomorrow. Till then a small gift for my fans and ‘Nehupreet’ lovers. Clip of our Roca Ceremony. I love Rohanpreet and family a lot. Thank you Mrs. and Mr. Kakkar, meaning mom and dad for this wonderful ceremony. ‘