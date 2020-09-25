We all know that recently, actress Saumya Tandon has left the popular TV show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ in which she plays ‘Anita Bhabhi’ aka ‘Gori Mem’ Used to live August 21 was Soumya’s last day on the set of ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’. Since then, no other actress’s name was revealed for this role, but now news is coming that the makers want to cast Neha Pendse for the role of Anita Bhabhi in this show. Neha Pendse has worked in many Bollywood films as well as the famous TV show ‘I came in Madam’. Also, she has also appeared in the 12th season of ‘Bigg Boss’.

At the same time, when Neha was asked about this, she described these news as just a rumor. Neha, while talking to the media recently, said- ’till now I have not received any call from the team of’ Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai ‘. This news is absolutely false, I am not replacing Soumya Tandon in this show.

However, before Neha Pendse, Shefali Jariwala’s name for ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain’ was also revealed. But that rumor also turned out. Let us tell you that Soumya Tandon was playing the character of Anita Bhabhi in ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ for the last 5 years. After Soumya, actress Falguni Rajni, who plays Gulfam Kali in this show, has said goodbye to the show. It is reported that Phalguni has got a big Marathi show due to which she has decided to separate from ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain’.