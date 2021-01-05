For the past several years, Saumya Tandon, who was seen in the role of Gori Mem, or Anita Bhabhi, will no longer be seen in the highly popular comedy show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’. Neha Pendse will now replace him. Neha Pendse is now being compared to Soumya Tandon, who became very popular in the role of Anita Bhabhi. Talking about Neha Pendse, her acting experience is very long and through this break she can make her big identity. Neha Pendse, who was also a part of Bigg Boss season 12, is most recognized by Life OK channel serial May I Come In Madam? Was found from

Not only this, she has also appeared in films. She made her debut in films like Pyaar Koi Khel Nahi, Daag: The Fire in 1999. After this, she also appeared in the 2002 film Devdas. Neha Pendse has also acted in the film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which was released last year. Neha Pendse married businessman Shardul Singh Beas last year. However, after marriage she was also trolled by a section on social media. The reason was that this was her husband’s third marriage. Neha Pendse replied to the trolls and said, “Why are people questioning Shardul’s divorce?” I am not a virgin either. I applaud Shardul for the fact that he decided to move forward with the women he loved. ‘

Not only this, Neha gave a taut reply to Trolls and said that she does not want to hide the fact that Shardul is already married. Knowing each other’s history, we have decided to come together with an open heart. So we have no fear of such things. Even before her marriage to Neha, Shardul had two children, with whom people were trolling her. Replying to this, Neha Pendse had said that I have also met the elder daughter and his first wife. Even the daughter is a friend on social media. Neha Pendse said that my meeting with them was very good and they believed that their relationship ended with mutual consent.

Let me tell you that ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ is one of those serials whose TRP is very high and people wait for every episode of it. In terms of popularity, it has often been compared to ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’. Shilpa Shinde has also been separated from the show before Soumya Tandon, who split from Anita Bhabhi’s role.