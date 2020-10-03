The popular TV show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been entertaining audiences for the last 12 years. At the same time, this show has also been in the discussion about the changes in its starcast for some time. We all know that Neha Mehta, who played ‘Anjali Bhabhi’ in ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ for the last 12 years, has said goodbye to the show, after which the makers replaced her with this character. Actress Sunayana Faujdar has been signed.

Now in such a situation, everyone wants to know what was the reason behind Neha Mehta leaving the show. According to sources, recently Asit Kumar Modi, the producer of ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’, said that- ‘Neha wanted to return to the show but by then Sunayana Faujdar had been signed. The actress who is signed is doing a good job. Once casting, it is not possible to remove anyone. Anjali wanted to do something different. If someone does not want to be part of the show, what can I do in it?

As per media reports, Asit Kumar Modi also said that – ‘On July 10, we started shooting’ Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma ‘. Neha sent us a letter in April or May, which wrote that it would be difficult for her to continue the show. We tried to contact Neha but she did not get any response till August 10.