New Delhi Bollywood’s famous singer Neha Kakkar has captured the hearts of everyone with her melodious voice. She is currently giving her heart to Punjabi singer Rohanpreet. Neha Kakkar had informed about this through social media while making her relationship official with Rohanpreet. At the same time, Neha Kakkar is in a lot of discussion about the news of her marriage these days.
Singer Neha Kakkar remains very active on the social networking site. He had informed about his relationship with Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh on Instagram shortly before. With this, let us tell you that a picture of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet is also becoming very viral on social media. It is being said that this picture is of the stopped ceremonies of Neha and Rohanpreet.
Let me tell you that Neha and Rohanpreet’s family have started preparing for the wedding of both. It is reported that on the 24th of this month, both are going to be tied in the marriage. With which Neha’s family is busy preparing for Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.
It is being told that Neha said that Gangajal will be brought to Delhi from Rishikesh for marriage. From this Ganges water, Neha will take a bath during the ceremony of Kakkar Mehndi. Along with this, garlands of flowers have been ordered from Kedarnath temple. After worshiping Kedarnath with this garland, it will be given to Neha’s husband Rohanpreet as a gift.
Read also:
A video of Ranveer Singh’s car was found to be small accident, actor’s video went viral
A fan asked Sushmita Sen- When will she marry, actress got this answer
.
Leave a Reply