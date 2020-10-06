Neha Kakkar has been in the news for the news of her wedding for the last few days. It is being said that Neha Shoa is going to marry Rohanpreet Singh, a contestant who will marry me. However, neither has reacted to these reports yet. But on this news Neha’s ex boyfriend Himansh Kohli has given his reaction.

Speaking to E-Times, Himansh said, ‘If Neha is getting married then I am happy for her. She is moving forward in her life. There is someone with them and it is nice to see that. ‘

Himansh was again asked if he knew about Neha and Rohanpreet’s love story? The actor said, “No, I don’t know anything”.

Let me tell you that recently, a friend of Neha while talking to Bollywood Hungama said that the news of Singer’s marriage is wrong. She is not married yet. This news is as wrong as the news of Aditya Narayan and Neha’s marriage.

‘Ishqbaaz’ actress Neeti Taylor married secretly, photos revealed

By the way, let me tell you that Neha and Himansh had been in a relationship for 4 years. The two had a breakup in the year 2018. Neha herself reported her breakup through social media. Neha had also told that she had come into depression after the breakup.

At the same time, Neha said during an interview in the year 2019, being single is the best feeling. When I was in a relationship, I could not give time to my family and friends. I spent all my time and energy for a person who did not desire all this. Despite giving so much time, he always complained that I do not live with him.