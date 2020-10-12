Bollywood’s brilliant singer Neha Kakkar is in a lot of discussion these days about the news of her wedding. Neha has offshooted her love affair with Rohanpreet, the contestant of ‘India’s Rising Star’ and said that the two are going to get married soon. As you may know about Neha Kakkar, her initial life has been very painful. His family has faced very difficult situations in the beginning. Now a video of Neha’s childhood is going viral, in which she is seen singing in Mata’s Jagrata.

Now a similar video of Neha Kakkar’s childhood is going viral, in which she is seen singing in Jagrata. Neha’s sweet voice is winning everyone’s heart in the video. However, in this video, Neha Bhajan is being heard singing the song ‘Jungle Jungle Patla Hai’.



Neha Kakkar told this painful story of her life on a reality show herself. His father used to hire samosas outside the college, but his family was not able to live as well.



Later, to help the family and to calm stomach hunger, Neha along with her elder sister and brother Sonu started singing bhajans on occasions like Mata Ki Chowki. Then Neha was only 4 years old and these siblings had to sing continuously for many hours. Poverty forced her to work since childhood and she could not even go to school.