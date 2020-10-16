Neha Kakkar’s name is very much associated with Rohanpreet Singh these days. A song is also coming with both of them. Meanwhile, a video has gone viral in which Rohanpreet Singh is seen taking part in Saregamapa Little Champs as a child contestant. Surprisingly, the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan at that time.

Participated in the children’s singing show

Rohanpreet Singh took part in the children’s reality singing competition many years ago at a very young age. Whose name was Saregamapa Little Champs. Sonu Nigam was also the judge of the show at that time and Kajol and Ajay Devgan also attended this episode as a guest. In front of such big giants of the industry, then Rohanpreet Singh sang the song ‘Girl Bada Anjani Hai’ from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and there was a lot of praise. These days this video is becoming very viral.

Aditya Narayan was the host of the show

The special thing is that while Rohanpreet arrived as a child contestant in this show, Aditya Narayan hosted this show. That is, the difference between the ages of both of them can be estimated from this. Right now, the discussions of Rohanpreet and Neha Kakkar’s affair are resonating a lot. Talk of both of them is also going on. But the twist is that soon a new song of both of them ‘Neha Da Vyah’ is also going to be released on October 21. It may also be that all this is happening for the promotion of this song. Rohanpreet and Neha’s chemistry will be seen in this song. Rohan himself is a singer and recently he also appeared in the show ‘Shahnaz Gill Ki Shaadi’. You also see this viral video ..

Neha Kakkar’s name was also associated with Aditya

Earlier, Neha’s name was also associated with Aditya. That too on the set of Indian Idol. Where Aditya was hosting the show while Neha was the judge of the show. During the show, there was a lot of chemistry between the two and their names were added together. Even the marriage of both of them was being said. But eventually all publicity stunts came out.