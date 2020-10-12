Neha Kakkar is soon to be Rohanpreet Singh’s bride. According to the news, Neha can marry Rohanpreet on the 24th of October. It is also said that due to Kovid, both of them will be married between family and close friends in Delhi. Please tell that Neha and Rohanpreet are enjoying their relationship like a new couple these days. Both keep posting cute to each other on social media.

Let me tell you that Neha has recently accepted her relationship with Rohanpreet on social media. Neha shared a photo with Rohanpreet and wrote, “You are mine” my life. Rohan has also posted a Kiss heart emoji along with several heart emojis.

Neha’s family also likes both relations

Singer’s family also has no problem with Neha and Rohanpreet’s relationship. They are very happy with their relationship. When Neha expressed her love for Rohanpreet on social media, Neha’s brother also praised them both.

After Neha Kakkar, now Aditya Narayan confirms his relationship, told that he will marry girlfriend Shweta this year

According to reports, Rohanpreet Singh met Neha Kakkar a few months ago on the sets during the shooting of the song ‘Diamond Da Challa’. From here, both of them first became friends and then gradually both fell in love with each other.

Talking about Rohanpreet Singh, in the year 2007, he finished second in the show Saregamapa Little Champ. He has also participated in the reality singing show Rising Star-2. After this, Rohanpreet was seen as a contestant in the show Me Shaadi Karoge.