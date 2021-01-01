Neha Kakkar has married Rohanpreet Singh. Both have been married for 2 months. But after 2 months, another wish related to marriage has been expressed by Neha Kakkar. Recently, her husband arrived on the set of Indian Idol 12, where she conveyed her deepest desire in her day.

This is that desire

Now you must be thinking that if Neha Kakkar is married, then she wants to fulfill her wish related to marriage. Actually, this desire is related to his second marriage. Oh wait, do not be surprised, in fact, Neha Kakkar wants to marry for the second time, she is also from Christian customs. And she has expressed this desire of her heart in front of her husband Rohanpreet.

Rohanpreet arrived in Indian Idol

Recently, a special theme was kept in Indian Idol 12, in which the show’s makers invited Rohanpreet as a guest. So Rohanpreet and Neha stood on the stage and Neha struck a surprise on the spot. And told his heart to Rohanpreet. Where Neha said that she wants to become a bride by wearing white gown according to Christian customs.

Neha is the judge of Indian Idol

Neha is judging the season of Indian Idol 12. Rohanpreet and Neha got married 2 months ago on 24 October. The two met in connection with a song. And then love fell between the two. And they got married to chat matchmaking. At the same time, there was news of Neha becoming pregnant some time ago, but all of them turned out to be publicity stunts about her upcoming new song. Like Neha, Rohanpreet is also a cigar but Neha is far ahead in popularity and earning. While Rohanpreet is still making his mark in the industry. Rohanpreet has also participated in Saregamapa Little Champs in childhood, which was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

