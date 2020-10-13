Singer Neha Kakkar has created a distinct identity in Bollywood on the basis of her talent, but for this she has had to struggle a lot. Neha has told on many occasions that she used to sing bhajans in jagrats as a child. Meanwhile, a video of Neha is getting viral on social media, in which she is seen singing hymns on Mike.

In the video, Neha is very cute and singing bhajan with her melodious voice, Mishri is dissolving in people’s ears. His fans are fiercely liking and sharing this video. Fans are commenting a lot on the old video of Singer and giving their feedback.

It is known that these days Neha Kakkar is in the news about her relationship with Rohanpreet. Recently Neha has confirmed her relationship with Rohanpreet on social media. Neha shared a photo with Rohanpreet on her Instagram account and wrote, ‘You are mine.’ On this post of Neha, Rohanpreet commented, ‘Neha Babu, I love you so much my life, yes I am just yours. my life.’

According to the information, Neha Kakkar is going to be the bride of Rohanpreet Singh soon. According to the news, Neha can marry Rohanpreet on the 24th of October. It is also said that due to Kovid, both of them will be married between family and close friends in Delhi.