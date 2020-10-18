Neha Kakkar is in a lot of discussions these days with Rohanpreet Singh about her relationship and the new song that is going to be released. Neha is also very active on social media and often shares posts that catch everyone’s attention. Something similar has happened this time too. Neha has shared such a photo of her with which she is trying to tell the difference between her maternal and in-laws.

Neha Kakkar has posted a post on Instagram in which a collage of two of her photos is visible. In one picture, Neha is in a very bold and glamorous avatar, while in the second photo she is seen wearing a red suit and a scarf on her head. At the same time, Neha has also given a tag on both these photos. On the bold style picture, he has written Neha in Mayka and above the picture of the suit – Neha in Sasural. As soon as Neha shared this post, it did not take long to go viral.

Neha’s boyfriend while sharing this post on Instagram Story Rohanpreet Singh has also been tagged. He wrote in the caption of the photo – ‘Ha ha ha … Rohanpreet Singh Ye Dekho Baby.’ Please inform you that recently Neha has confirmed her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh. And now there is a lot of discussion about the marriage of both. But the wedding news came to a halt when the poster of Neha’s new upcoming song was released. The song title is ‘Neha Da Vyah’. Rohanpreet Singh is also going to be seen with him in this song. Which is going to be released soon. although Ever since Neha and Rohanpreet’s relationship has come to the fore, Neha has been dreaming a lot about marriage, she seems to have found the princess of her dreams.