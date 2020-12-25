Famous singer Neha Kakkar is enjoying married life with husband Rohanpreet Singh these days. Recently both of them reached the Kapil Sharma show, where both of them had told many interesting things about their relationship and marriage. With this, Neha shared the story behind Rohanpreet Singh’s song X Calling.

On the show, Kapil Sharma asks Rohanpreet Singh, “Your song has come, ex calling”. Rohanpreet says yes and Neha is blushing towards Kakkar. Neha and Kapil start laughing. After this Neha says, “What happened I got unfollowed and they made a song.” Listening to Neha, Kapil says, “I had jokingly asked that this was a true story.”

In October, Neha Kakkar gave information about Rohanpreet’s music video ex calling on Instagram. Along with this, he shared an angry emoji in the caption. Commenting on this post, Rohanpreet Singh wrote, “Nehu, I swear I did nothing.” Let me tell you that Neha had her first meeting with Rohanpreet on the set of the song ‘Nehu the Vyah’. After the shooting was over, Rohanpreet asked him for a Snapchat ID.

Neha says in The Kapil Sharma Show that since then things had started between us. During this, Kapil Sharma asked Rohanpreet that what would you have done if Neha had refused to tell you ID. To which Rohan said whatsapp cad. To which Kapil laughs, saying that the man was already ready. Neha says that Sonu Didi and Jiju already loved Rohan. They call Rohan the ‘sona chieftain’. I told him that when you liked him beforehand, he would tell you why he got so much weight.

Neha told that Rohanpreet told me that he likes me. But I said that look, now I want to get married directly. I am married now, so I do not have to marry now. Neha says that then Rohanpreet said that I am not yet married, how to get married now. So after that both of them stopped. Neha further said, “Then suddenly one day Rohanpreet called and said that Neha I can’t live without you and want to get married. Rohan was having a drink at that time, so I thought he must be saying this, he will forget till tomorrow morning. But then the next day they again asked for marriage. So I said, meet your mother and talk about marriage. ”