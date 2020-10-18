Neha Kakkar recently shared a funny meme. Neha’s 2 avatars are shown in this meme. In one photo, she is looking hot and bold, while in another photo Neha is wearing a red color suit in which she looks very beautiful. Both these photos have been written sharing how Neha lives in the maiden and how she will stay in the in-laws.

Neha has also tagged Rohanpreet with whom she has recently confirmed the relationship. Neha wrote, ‘Look at Rohanpreet Baby. After this Rohanpreet writes, ‘Hahaha Babu’. You can also see this funny meme of Neha which is becoming quite viral on social media.

According to reports, Neha can marry Rohanpreet on the 24th of October. It is also said that due to Kovid, both of them will be married between family and close friends in Delhi.

Let me tell you that Neha has accepted her relationship with Rohanpreet on social media a few days ago. Neha shared a photo with Rohanpreet and wrote, “You are mine” my life. Rohan has also posted a kissing emoji along with several heart emojis.

According to reports, Rohanpreet Singh met Neha Kakkar a few months ago on the sets during the shooting of the song ‘Diamond Da Challa’. From here, both of them first became friends and then gradually both fell in love with each other.

Talking about Rohanpreet Singh, in the year 2007, he finished second in the show Saregamapa Little Champ. He has also participated in the reality singing show Rising Star-2. After this, Rohanpreet was seen as a contestant in the show Me Shaadi Karoge.