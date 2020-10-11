Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have recently confessed to the relationship through social media posts. According to reports, the two will get married later this month. Neha Kakkar recently shared a post, in which she put the hashtag of Nehu the Vyah.

Neha Kakkar shared some pictures of her wearing the suit. He wrote, “Aaja chal vahi bahyeya lock down witch cut costs. This is my favorite line of the song Diamond the Challa. Which of your lines is favorite in this song? Hashtash Nehu the Vyah. “

Reacting to this post by Neha Kakkar, fiancé Rohanpreet Singh reacted, “Chalo chalo karvaye vyah.” Let me tell you that Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet had accepted the relationship on social media by sharing photos with each other.

Neha shared her photo with Rohanpreet on social media and wrote, “You are mine”. Rohanpreet commented on Neha’s post, “Neha Babu, I love you so much my life, yes I am just yours.” my life. Rohan has also posted many emojis with many heart emojis along with it. ”