Singing reality show Indian Idol has many guests coming on the occasion of New Year. One of which is Shantabai Pawar aka Warrior Aaji. Yes, Shantabai Pawar aka Warrior arrived on the set of Aaji Singing Show where she had a lot of fun and also appeared to be performing lathi sathi. Let me tell you, Shantabai started performing lathi sathi from the age of just eight. He told, “When the lockdown took place across the country, they made people aware of their performance by playing utensils. Right now she is raising 10 orphan girls.

Shantabai Pawar further told that, ‘She is keeping 10 girls with her. Taking care of them. It has also happened many times in lockdown that I was hungry to feed the girls. Upon hearing this, Neha came to Asaku in the eyes of Kakkar and she could not stop herself. Neha Kakkar showed her great heart by going on stage and gave one lakh rupees to Shantabai Pawar aka Warrior Aaji.

A few days ago, Shantabai Pawar aka Warrior Aaji was quite a figure on social media. Let us tell you, Shantabai is 80 years old. They say that now they have a lot of problem in acting lathi saddle at this age. Neha Kakkar has often been seen many times that she has helped many needy people.