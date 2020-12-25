Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh’s new song has been released, this song is trending well on social media. Before the release of this song, the photo of Neha Kakkar’s baby bump was quite viral on social media. At the moment, both of them are enjoying their married life. Let me tell you that a few days ago both of them appeared in Kapil Sharma’s show. On Kapil’s show, both of them had opened many secrets about their relationship. With this, Neha and Rohanpreet gave the reason behind the X calling song.

Let us tell you that Kapil Sharma asks Rohanpreet Singh that, one of your songs has come, what is the real reason for making X calling this song? Rohanpreet is blushing on seeing Neha Kakkar on this question and Neha says what happened. I unfollowed him and he composed the song. After listening to Neha, Kapil says, ‘I had jokingly asked that this was a true story’. Neha Kakkar promoted this song of Rohanpreet on Instagram. Neha says in the Kapil Sharma show that since then things had started between us.

In Kapil’s show, Neha said that Rohanpreet told me that he likes me. But I only wanted to get married. Because I was married, I still have to marry not dating. Then suddenly one day Rohanpreet called and said that Neha I cannot live without you and I want to marry you.