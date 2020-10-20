Singer Neha Kakkar’s wedding is still a few days away. In such a situation, he has posted a class of trolls who make fun of them by making meams. Taking a dig at Mims and Haters, Neha Kakkar writes, “For all the Mims accounts and Haters, I am putting my point before them today. I have been seeing mimes made on myself. I think the time has come when I should put my side on it. So I want to request those people who get angry on seeing mimes. Do not abuse them. He has a job in everyone’s life which he does, this work makes him complete, even if he is doing the work of making meams in it. If they enjoy and get pleasure by making mimes, then let them do it. “

Neha Kakkar further writes, “And as soon as the mims are made, there are famous personalities. So if I am in a field where I am famous, I have to adopt this. Let those people be happy. God give love to all. Be happy Just don’t hurt anyone, man. “

It is known that Neha Kakkar has a strong fan following on social media. Along with this, many people also like him. Neha Kakkar is a very emotional person in personal life, she gets emotional after listening to the story of contestants in the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’. Neha Kakkar also has many mimes pages that often make mimes on them and she has never expressed her opinion about it. Today, he made things through social media posts.

KBC 12: Subhash Bishnoi could not give the correct answer to the question of five thousand, this was the question

‘Gopi Bahu’ of ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’ told what will be new in the show this time? Talk about bonding with ‘Kokilaben’ in real life

Let me tell you that Neha Kakkar singer is going to tie the knot with Rohanpreet Singh. Videos on social media from wedding cards to Roca Ceremony have surfaced. Apart from this, Neha has shared a video telling the fans how she met Rohanpreet’s family and parents.