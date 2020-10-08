Bollywood’s famous singer Neha Kakkar keeps on making headlines for her brilliant voice, as well as she is often in discussion about her personal life. At the same time, news of Neha Kakkar’s wedding has been coming. According to sources, Neha is going to marry Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh very soon. Amidst all this, Rohanpreet has shared a picture of herself on social media, which has attracted everyone’s attention. Let us tell you that Rohanpreet, while sharing her photo with a black color car on her Instagram account, wrote in the caption, ‘Whats up? Good Morning. ‘

Now Neha Kakkar has also commented on this post of Rohanpreet Singh – ‘Baby, You Are The Best’. Now Neha’s response in this way is telling a lot about the relationship between the two. At the same time, some pictures of Rohanpreet and Neha also went viral on social media after which it was said that both of them have been stopped and soon both are going to get married. However, till now both Neha and Rohanpreet Singh have remained silent about this.

Apart from this, when Neha Kakkar’s ex boyfriend and actor Himansh Kohli was asked about Neha and Rohanpreet’s marriage, he said- ‘If Neha is going to get married then I am really happy for her. I am happy that she is moving forward in her life. It feels good to see that there is someone in his life ‘.

