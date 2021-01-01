Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar arrived in Goa with her husband Rohanpreet Singh and her brother Tony Kakkar to celebrate the New Year. Neha Kakkar was seen celebrating New Year with great pomp in Goa. Recently Neha Kakkar was spotted at the Mumbai airport to go to Goa. Neha Kakkar is very active on social media to stay connected with the fans. In his New Year celebrations, he also sang a song for his fans during the party.

Neha Kakkar shared photos on her Instagram and congratulated all her fans for the new year. Neha Kakkar is seen with Rohanpreet Singh in the photo. Neha Kakkar shared the photo and wrote in the caption, ‘Beautiful people, a very happy New Year to you guys.’ A video of New Year Celebration of Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh is becoming viral on social media. In the video, Neha is seen singing a song of her own and is also seen dancing with her husband.

Let me tell you, Neha Kakkar married Rohanpreet Singh at the Gurdwara in Delhi on 26 October. Video and many photos of the wedding of the two were dominated on social media. Recently Neha Kakkar’s new song was also released. In which Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh were seen together.