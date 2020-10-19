Singer Neha Kakkar, who is known for her cool style, is in a lot of headlines about her wedding these days. Recently, he made his relationship official with Rohanpreet. Since then, there are reports about Neha’s marriage. At the same time, Neha and Rohalpreet’s wedding card is becoming very fast on social media. Neha Kakkar’s fan page has shared the pictures of the wedding card.

According to this card, Neha and Rohanpreet are going to get married in Punjab on October 26, however, so far no wedding card has been shared officially by Neha or Rohanpreet, so it is a bit difficult to say that this How real or how much the card is edited. Now this wedding card is going viral on social media.

According to the news, at Neha Kakkar’s wedding, her family will arrive in Delhi with Ganges water from Rishikesh and Neha will be given a bath in Mehndi from this Ganges water. Along with this, a garland has been asked for by worshiping Kedarnath, which will be given as a gift to her future husband.

Neha Kakkar has posted a post on Instagram in which a collage of two of her photos is visible. In one picture, Neha is in a very bold and glamorous avatar, while in the second photo she is seen wearing a red suit and a scarf on her head. At the same time, Neha has also given a tag on both these photos. On the bold style picture, he has written Neha in Mayka and above the picture of the suit – Neha in Sasural. As soon as Neha shared this post, it did not take long to go viral.