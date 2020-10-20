Famous singer Neha Kakkar is in the news about marriage news with boyfriend Rohanpreet Singh. Meanwhile, Neha has shared a video of Roca Ceremony with Rohanpreet on social media, which is being very well liked. Both look quite happy in the video.

In the video, Neha Shimri is seen in the outfit, while Rohanpreet is wearing a peach and white color kurta. Along with this, he is wearing a pink color turban. Both seem quite happy. In the video, Neha and Rohanpreet were seen performing tremendous dance to the tune of drums and drums.

While sharing the video of Roca Ceremony on Instagram, Neha wrote in the caption, ‘Nehu Da Vyah Kar is releasing. Till then a small gift for my fans and ‘Nehupreet’ lovers. Clip of our Roca Ceremony. I love Rohanpreet and family a lot. Thank you Mrs. and Mr. Kakkar, meaning mom and dad for this wonderful ceremony. ‘ This video has been viewed more than 24 lakh times.

Farah Khan will not make a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s film Satte Pe Satta, know the reason

Earlier Neha Kakkar shared a video of her with Rohanpreet Singh. This video is from the time when Neha first met Rohanpreet’s parents. In the video you will see that Neha and Rohan hold each other’s hands and both look quite happy. Sharing the video, Neha wrote, The day Rohanpreet introduced her parents and family. Love you Rohanpreet.

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa’s song Nach Meri Rani released, trending video at number 1 on YouTube

On the video, Rohanpreet commented, holding your hand, it felt like I got the whole world. You have become my life and I have fallen in love with you. I love you so much. You are my queen, my everything.