Neha Kakkar is one of those celebs who always make headlines. Neha remains very active on social media. She often shares videos and photos on social media. Neha Kakkar remains in the news for both her professional and personal life. But in the midst of all this, it seems that Neha is going to get married.

Neha recently shared a post in which she shared something, after which her fans started speculating that Neha Kakkar’s hands are going to turn yellow soon. According to sources, Bollywood superstar singer Neha Kakkar is going to tie the knot with her long time friend Rohanpreet Singh. Rohanpreet was the first runner-up in the second season of the music reality show ‘India’s Rising Star’.

Recently, Rohanpreet was in the news when he was seen in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame Shahnaz Gill’s show ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’. According to sources, the two are going to get married on October 24 this month. Neha Kakkar is quite famous as the judge of ‘Indian Idol’. Apart from this, Neha has given many hits to music lovers like ‘Aankh Mare’, ‘Kala Chashma’, ‘Tukur Tukur’, ‘Kar Gayi Chul’, ‘London Thumkada’, ‘O Saki Saki’.

Recently, Rohanpreet posted a video in which the two were seen posing together and the song ‘Diamond the Challa’ was playing in the background. In the video, Rohan is seen wearing a ring on Neha’s finger. Sources said, ‘Neha Kakkar’s wedding is likely to be held in Delhi by the end of this month.’