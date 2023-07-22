Miguel Angel Apablaza Suarez.

Last Wednesday night, from the Puente Alto prison, in the south of Santiago de Chile, a 24-year-old criminal, Miguel Ángel Apablaza, nicknamed El Negro Chico, carried out an unusual robbery at the Ministry of Social Development of the Chilean Government, led by Giorgio Jackson, the main political ally of President Gabriel Boric. He did it with the help of two mobile phones – commonly used in prisons in the country – and with the classic uncle story: he posed as the minister himself, confused his interlocutors with calls, two building security guards, and managed to take 23 laptops, a safe and other items from the ministry that were in Jackson’s own office.

In an operation that lasted three hours, between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., three other criminals who worked in conjunction with Apablaza freely passed through this central ministry, revealing how easy it is to violate the security of some of the Chilean public departments.

The details of the robbery were known this Friday afternoon at the checkpoint after the declaration of two of the people who participated in the operation: Apablaza himself -who is already in prison- and his 60-year-old grandmother, Elena Rojas, who received the computers and was left with house arrest, as requested by prosecutor María José Grez, from the Central North Prosecutor’s Office, to the 7th Guarantee Court of Santiago.

Giorgio Jackson Drago, Minister of Social Development and Family. ANDRES PEREZ CUENCA (MIDESOF)

According to the prosecutor’s account, on Wednesday night there were two security guards at the reception of the ministry, located in the central Cathedral street. It was a 61-year-old security guard named Lasso, one of the workers of the private security company HM, who answered the call to the portfolio’s landline, at around 8:30 p.m. “Hello, I’m Giorgio Jackson and I had an accident,” reported a man who described having suffered an accident in the southern area of ​​Santiago de Chile, in the municipality of San Bernardo, for which he needed help with a tow truck to go get his car.

The alleged minister explained that he did not want his wife to find out what had happened – Jackson is not married and does not have children – so he preferred that the communication be through a mobile phone and through WhatsApp. Lasso and his partner, whose last name was Guzmán, convinced that they were talking to the minister, did not have this type of application on their own phones, so they looked for the cell phone of the security company they had at the ministry and gave him the number.

It was through a video call where only the photograph of a man was seen – “You only saw the photo of a person carrying a jockey [gorro], white complexion, with optical glasses, who was actually the same as the minister Giorgio Jackson”– where the impostor began to give orders to the two workers, who work at night. First, that they withdraw 50 laptops from the different floors of the ministry, because they had to be renewed. It was Guzmán who went up to the offices and, obeying the instructions of his interlocutor, the presumed minister Jackson, took out the laptops that were tied with chains, for which he used a chain cutter that he obtained in the same building. He managed to collect 23 pieces of equipment and put them in two black plastic garbage bags, which he asked one of the cleaning workers. One of them was from Jackson. At that time, according to the prosecutor, there were nine people working, including the two guards and the assistant.

The guard put into the bags a medal and three pins that were in the minister’s office. According to previous instructions, he was to take 15 medals out of the office.

The security company workers were ordered to open the ministry and hand over the bags to a driver who would come to pick them up. He was a driver for the transport company Uber who had recently received a text message: “Hello, good evening, I’m Giorgio Jackson, Minister of Social Development and I’m waiting for you at the ministry. Please, wait there that the entire trip was going to be paid for.” The driver had no relation to the crime, as detailed by the prosecutor this Friday. He was the one who transported the computers to a street in the municipality of Renca, in the north of Santiago, where he was received by Apablaza’s grandmother, an inmate who is serving a sentence for robbery from 2018 to January 2027. The woman was accompanied by three other people, two men and one woman, and paid for the transport through a bank transfer from her personal account.

The offender, always in his role as Minister Jackson and through the WhatsApp video call, informed the guards that he would send some nephews to the ministry premises to fumigate the building. He clarified that they were “trustworthy.” Then three men dressed in white overalls and covering their faces with light blue surgical marks arrived. They arrived at the building on Calle Catedral with a freight car.

According to the instructions, before fumigation, the guards had to make sure to remove the safe deposit box located on the fifth floor of the ministry. And they do it like that. The box, as reported by the ministry, contained guarantee documents, checks and corporate bank cards, which have already been blocked.

The three criminals, whose faces could hardly be seen, according to the prosecutor’s subsequent accounts, covered the box with a garbage bag, put it on the cargo truck and left in another car. There is no trace of them, nor of the safe. They would return for a second safe.

It was a cleaning worker named América who became suspicious of the unusual movements in the ministry at night and of a minister talking to a guard for so long. She made different calls to the heads of her cleaning company, who told her to call the Carabineros. America, in turn, began alerting the rest of the people in the building that they were being robbed. She did it with the guards themselves: “This is a scam,” she told them. When the guard Guzmán received the alert, still on the video call, he told the alleged minister Jackson: “This is the uncle’s story, he deceived me.” The thief replied: “Look shellofyourmother, I screwed up” and ended the call. It was around 11:30 p.m. Shortly after the police arrived, because there is a police station very close.

That same night, Apablaza called his grandmother and asked for pictures of the bags with the computers. Then she ordered him to go to the same corner as the night before at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday and deliver the merchandise to another Uber car that would come to pick it up. It was not enough: two policemen stopped her and recovered the 23 pieces of equipment. The woman, with a criminal record for drug trafficking, told the prosecutor that her grandson should have received orders from her. The prosecutors confirmed through her that the two numbers used in the robbery of the Ministry of Social Development – ​​which has Chilean politics on fire – were from little angelas the grandmother calls her imprisoned grandson.

He is not in the Puente Alto jail. He was transferred to the High Security Prison.

A minister in the spotlight

The crime has put the Boric government on the ropes and has had important political consequences. Jackson is one of the leaders and founders of the Democratic Revolution (RD) party, a political force of Boric’s Broad Front that has been the epicenter of the so-called Agreements Case.

The plot that exploded last June refers to the investigations opened by the Chilean Prosecutor’s Office for the transfer of millionaire State funds to non-profit foundations linked mainly to a DR party. The traditional right-wing party UDI – one of the most important in the opposition – has frozen the dialogue with the Government this Friday, as long as President Boric does not remove Jackson from his Cabinet. He does it in the middle of the political negotiations for a tax reform and another for pensions, where the opposition votes are key, because the Executive does not have majorities in Congress.