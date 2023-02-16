The latest scandal that plagues FC Barcelona could have very serious consequences. The Royal Decree on Sports Discipline stipulates with loss of category “actions aimed at predetermining, through price, intimidation or simple agreements, the result of a test or competition”.
The RFEF has placed itself in the hands of justice to delve into the ‘Negreira case‘. As he has revealed Being CataloniaBarcelona paid the second in the Technical Committee of Referees an amount of almost 1.7 million euros to “receive arbitration reports.”
This clashes squarely with article number 22 of the RFEF Statutes: Basic rights and obligations of members.
If ordinary justice does not require it, the RFEF will not intervene in the case. It is currently in the hands of the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office and Negreira is the only one being investigated by a Treasury inspectorate. At the moment, there is only one thought of little professional responsibility against Barcelona, but it is not being investigated by the prosecution.
The RFEF, has issued a statement explaining that it will remain on the sidelines because it is a case that happened with the old board of directors. “The CTA wants to make it clear that Mr. Enriquez Negreira It is not part of any federative structure since the change of government carried out after the 2018 elections. The Technical Committee of Referees regrets any behavior that may be likely to violate the ethics of the establishment. No active arbitrator or member of the CTA bodies may carry out any work that is likely to enter into a conflict of interest. The CTA makes itself available to the Justice to offer its maximum collaboration in any type of information that this Committee can provide”.
According to the Royal Decree on Sports Discipline (1591/1992), published in the BOE on February 19, 1993. In its article 14, dedicated to very serious infractions, it is stipulated with the loss of category or relegation the “actions aimed at predetermining, through price, intimidation or simple agreements the result of a test or competition”. There comes a new element into play, which is the Superior Sports Council.
In the case of the Leagues, in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons they would be for Atlético de Madrid, the 2015/16 title for Real Madrid.
With the Copas del Rey that they won, the 2017 one would go to Deportivo Alavés, and the 2016 and 2018 ones would fall to Sevilla FC.
The 2016 and 2018 Spanish Super Cups would also fall in the territory of Sevilla FC.
