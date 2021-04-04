Unknown

Valencia is a special team for Negredo. First because there he played two seasons between 2014 and 2016, after his brief stint at Manchester City. And second, and above all because of it, because before the che maintains a permanent love affair with the goal: they are the team that has scored the most goals in his career (eleven in 15 games). The presence of shark in this Cádiz is capital, since has participated in ten of the 24 goals of the yellow team (seven goals and three assists). Or what is the same, 42% of the targets have their stamp in some way (follow live in today’s game on As.com).

Today Negredo will start, but what is not so clear is who will be his dance partner. Sobrino has been his companion for the last five games, but the fear clause will prevent you from being today. Without Daimiel or Lozano, who is still injured, logic says that Álvaro Cervera will vary the drawing from 4-4-2, to 4-2-3-1 that gave so many joys last season. Álex will play as midfielder and Salvi and Perea will form on the wings. The rest will be the same ones that faced Villarreal.

Ahead will be the Valencia of Javi Gracia. If for Negredo this match will be special, it will not be less so for the coach che, that He returns to the stadium of the team that made him debut as a professional coach. It was in the 2008-2009 season, in which he was promoted to Second. He was also the following year, but in January 2010 he was fired for the bad results. In the purely sports, Valencia arrives with the aim of breaking a bad streak at home, where he has not won for almost three months, accumulating five games without winning (four defeats and one draw). As for the lineup, Jaume is expected to play at the start due to Cillessen’s injury.

Party Keys

Alex’s contribution

The system change benefits Alex. The Madrilenian develops with ease in the playmaker, focusing more on creation.

At home

Valencia accumulates four games in a row, winning at the Mestalla, but away from home they have left several games to forget, as in Valdebebas or the Coliseum.

Win at home

Salvation passes by winning in Carranza. Against Eibar, three days ago, Cádiz broke a four-game streak without winning at home.

Aim

With the relegation places far away, Valencia has been in no man’s land. However, each one plays the individual future.

No nephew

Nephew will not play today because of the fear clause. Cádiz did not pay the amount so that he could play and did not enter the call.

Aces to follow

Negredo

In his boots are all the illusions of Cadism. Top scorer of the team with seven goals.

Guedes

After showing a clear improvement, you must also show it away from home. He will play behind Maxi.

Ups and downs

In Cádiz, Lozano and Quezada are out due to injury. Nephew misses it because of the fear clause. Valencia have the casualties of Cillessen and Mangala. Cheryshev returns.