03/07/2025



Updated at 9:46 p.m.





He announced Thursday that he hung his boots after a prolific professional career in which he left his mark wherever he went through his great personality and his goals, entering forever in the history of clubs such as the Seville FC. But Álvaro Negredo Not stop and already work his future, and he also does it in the entity of Nervión as second coach of Sevilla C.

«I would like to be a professional coach. I am loving the experience that I have in these four or five months. I knew what it was to be a player, but I have a world to learn from this side. Joaquín and the entire coaching staff have opened these doors to begin to understand it in another way, ”he confessed the already former soccer player in the ‘El Cube’ space, in the official media of Sevilla FC.

The Madrid He reviewed his extensive career as a footballer. In Sevilla FC there was four seasons (2009-2013), he played 180 games and got a total of 85 goals and 27 assists, achieving the Copa del Rey in 2010. He is currently still the seventh top scorer in the history of Sevilla FC. Rayo Vallecano, Manchester City, Valencia CF, Middlesbrough, Besiktas, Al Nasr, Cádiz CF and Real Valladolid were the other teams of the Vallecano Ariete throughout his career.

About his withdrawalNegredo explained that “I had assumed it for a long time, I have let some time pass but it was the right time. No footballer wants this day to arrive, but I have enjoyed a lot and now it’s time to look for other things. I have received precious messages from people who appreciate and I think that is the most important thing, that they recognize you for being a good person, which is what I have tried, ”he said.









He also remembered the day of his Presentation with Sevilla FC, in an emblematic excenary like the Plaza de España: «It was one of the most beautiful moments, removing the heat it made. It was a wonderful day, there were a lot of people waiting for them to arrive and for me it was an honor. This was already fat. I came from Almería, where I had grown a lot, but I didn’t have that fans, my hair put on me. I came to a Champions team with all the impact that it has, I wanted to give one more jump and for me it was very special ».

Finally, Negredo told how he accepted a challenge as great as that of Sevilla FC at the time, where he had to compete with huge strikers: «My representative told me that Kanouté and Luis Fabiano were here, but I thought about learning from them And to stay when they leave. That’s why I wanted to come and to live in that fans who had had it against and knew what it was. Sevilla’s fans is the best I have lived in a football field. I have received a lot of love, I have felt loved, and that my first year was hard in minutes. I joined Kanouté, he was going to continue being there and had to do the dirty work, ”he concluded.