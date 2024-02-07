Surprise unplugged concert for Negramaro on the Sanremo seafront before the second evening of the Festival. To the amazement and enthusiasm of hundreds of people, the Salento band played for almost half an hour. In the improvised setlist which was greatly appreciated by the crowd which grew minute by minute, some of their greatest hits such as 'Meraviglioso', ' Durante tutto passa', 'Estate' and then also 'La canzone del sole' by Lucio Battisti which is the song chosen by Giuliano Sangiorgi & C. for the Sanremo 2024 covers evening.