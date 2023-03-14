Negramaro, Elisa and Jovanotti together for the first time in the same song: “DiamantI” (Sugar), the unreleased song on the occasion of Negramaro’s twentieth anniversary, is released on Friday 17 March, on the radio and on all digital platforms.

“Diamanti” (Sugar), co-written by Giuliano Sangiorgi, Elisa and Jovanotti, is an intense and vibrant ballad – co-produced by Sixpm and Andro – where friendship is the fil rouge of a total love story and universal where relationships go beyond all limits through empathy and forgiveness: “And I’m not crying, it’s just wind in my eyes and I don’t have shit to tell you. I know you’re deceiving me anyway, you don’t wear diamonds and you swear you hate me”.

The rock atmospheres of Negramaro blend with the hypnotic vocals of Elisa and the overwhelming rap of Jovanotti who closes the track with a series of poetic and evocative images that run after each other: “Straight to the goal like love that is not at the bottom of no road. It’s in every step, in every upheaval, every tailspin. Don’t forget this beast that I carry inside and that loves you. Moon by day, mother of time, starfish”.

A song that encompasses the three souls of Giuliano, Elisa and Lorenzo. Three diamonds of Italian music, three friends who have often crossed their artistic paths with songs that have left an indelible mark such as: Cade la Pioggia and Safari (Giuliano and Jovanotti), Basta così and I would like to lift you (Negramaro and Elisa).

To celebrate these 20 years of success, the band returns to the stage with “n20 TOUR”, 9 unmissable live events in the most evocative Italian stone theaters. The departure is from the capital, on 13, 14 and 16 June 2023 at the Baths of Caracalla, to continue on 19, 21 and 22 July at the Greek Theater in Syracuse and again on 22, 23, 24 September at the Verona Arena.