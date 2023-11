Hostages released this Wednesday are received for treatment and medical evaluation at a hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

A race against the clock takes place on Wednesday night (29) to extend the truce between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.

The measure, which expires at 2 am on Thursday (30 Brasília time), is in its sixth day and has allowed 97 hostages held by the terrorist group and 210 Palestinian prisoners in Israel to be released, in addition to the entry of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.

Qatar, which mediates talks between Israel and Hamas with Egypt, said it was “optimistic” about the extension of the truce. “We are very optimistic that we will have good news to share today,” Qatari government spokesman Majed Al-Ansari told CNN.

Before arriving in Israel to discuss the issue, American Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a press conference in Brussels that he also hoped for an extension of the truce.

“Looking ahead to the next few days, we will be focused on doing what we can to extend the pause so that we continue to evacuate more hostages. [de Gaza] and to provide more humanitarian assistance,” he said.

However, a Hamas source told France-Presse that negotiations are difficult. “What is being proposed in the discussions to extend the truce is not the best [para o grupo terrorista]”, he stated.