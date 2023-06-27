According to Podolyak, the peace treaty will only take place after the complete withdrawal of Russian troops; defends meeting between Lula and Ukrainian president

Mykhailo Podolyak, special adviser to the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said this Monday (June 26, 2023) that there is no possibility of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia at the moment. In an interview with CNN, Podolyak stated that the diplomatic proposals of several countries, including Brazil, will only work after the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

“Today, unfortunately, there is no possibility of a diplomatic solution because, before any conversation, Russia has to understand and respect international law and Ukraine’s sovereignty”, he declared. The special adviser said that any peace proposal could only work if it took into account Ukrainian conditions, including the country’s integrity and territorial sovereignty.

“You can never give in to pressure from the bully, because that will only increase your aggression”, he stated. Among the Ukrainian conditions, Podolyak indicated the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine and the recognition of war crimes committed by the nation led by Vladimir Putin.

When commenting on the possibility of Brazil contributing to the mediation of a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, Podolyak defended that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and Zelensky meet.

“I think presidents have to speak up. It is very important, because Brazil is a big and powerful country, which today has great global influence. And for us it is important that the leaders of countries like Brazil understand, from the beginning, what this war is and why it is important for Ukraine to bring it to a just end.”he concluded.