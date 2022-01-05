D.he American Foreign Minister Antony Blinken assured his German colleague Annalena Baerbock in Washington that there would be no agreement with Russia on European security interests without the Europeans. Blinken said the principle applied that nothing about Europe would be decided without the Europeans and that it was not just about consulting the Europeans, but about getting them involved. Baerbock met Blinken on her inaugural visit in a situation that she herself classified as “crucial” in view of the Russian aggression against Ukraine. She said Germany and America are in agreement on their message to Russia.

Blinken said after meeting Baerbock that Moscow had the choice of continuing to pursue an aggressive policy or pursuing a diplomatic path. If it chooses the first option, there must be quick and “massive” consequences. Blinken recalled that in this case the operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was also up for grabs. He said it was hard to imagine that gas could then flow through that pipe. The pipeline has often been portrayed as a lever in the hands of Russia to keep the Europeans compliant with gas supplies, but in fact the pipeline is a lever in the hands of the Europeans. Baerbock said the federal government was “wholeheartedly” behind the joint declaration with the American government that there must be consequences if Russia decides to use energy as a weapon.

“Believe the fox that the chicken coop is a threat”

Blinken and Baerbock put Western intentions towards Russia in a larger context. The US Secretary of State said it was a matter of no longer accepting Russia’s “false story” that Ukraine was threatening the security of Russian territory. It is like “believing the fox that the chicken coop is a threat to him”. It is about principles of world order, that is, that a country should not make any regulations for another country’s external ties, or define an external sphere of influence for itself. Such a thing cannot and will not be tolerated.

Baerbock said that Germany would use its chairmanship of the G7 group of leading western industrial nations this year to “strengthen democracies”. It is important to demonstrate to the outside world that the economic success of the G7 states is also linked to their democratic and constitutional constitution and their advocacy of fair rules. Germany wants to demonstrate with the G7 “what we stand for” and highlight the benefits of multilateral engagement. At the same time, the strengthening of internal democracies must also be advanced. For example, Europeans could work more effectively with Americans to combat “Internet hatred and hate speech”.