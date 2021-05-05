Negotiations between the Government, China and private laboratories are moving towards a possible agreement for the Sinopharm vaccine production in Argentina, in alliance with the facilities of businessman Hugo Sigman, a key player in the latest official movements in his plans to expand the range of access to doses against the coronavirus.

From his Twitter account, the Embassy of china in Argentina confirmed the agreement on Tuesday. “The pharmaceutical companies of both countries will immediately carry out consultations to start production as soon as possible,” they quoted in the voice of Zou Xiaoli, the Chinese diplomatic authority in the country. Nevertheless, from the Argentine leg, there are still buts.

Strictly speaking, Ambassador Xiaoli’s statements emerged after his meeting this Monday with the Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla Vizzotti. They were, perhaps, a gesture of predisposition, rather than a concretion.

From Sigman’s environment – given the antecedents – they are more cautious.

“It is still in talks. Still we need to know the transfer of technology to find out if Sinergium is in a position to produce it and only then could we have certain dates “, explain spokespersons for the Argentine laboratory.

Sigman’s company has already completed production of the flu vaccine for this year’s campaign, so they say “there would be capacity in the plant” to eventually produce the Sinopharm drug.

But they do not show urgency in announcing what the Chinese predict. “There have been two meetings so far, but rather protocol“, they explain and add:” We technical talk is missing to know whether or not it is possible to “specify the starting point to produce.

After meeting with @carlavizzotti, The Embassador #ZouXiaoli stated that agreements were reached for the production of vaccines from #Sinopharm in Argentina. The pharmaceutical companies of both countries will immediately carry out consultations to start production as soon as possible. https://t.co/z6YwceX32f – Chinese Embassy in Argentina (@ChinaEmbArg) May 4, 2021

For their part, national government sources informed Clarín that it is about agreement between private: “It is the same case as Richmond”, they compare by the attempts of that other local actor with the Russian Sputnik V.

“If the lab that produces Sinopharm plus Synergium or some other keep moving forward … it would be very good news“, accept in the Pink House.

After cardboard they gave details of the tripartite meeting on Monday, one of the “protocols” that qualify from the Sigman environment.

“The meeting was very good between the people of Sinopharm and Sinergium. It could be advanced in a short term that would be at least two months, but we take it with caution as everything that happened during the pandemic, “they defined. And they took the Chinese announcement as a good omen.

Vizzotti and the presidential adviser Cecilia Nicolini They had held virtual meetings with authorities and businessmen from China and Israel on Monday to formally start talks on the possible Argentine participation in the chain of production of vaccines against the coronavirus.

According to the Government, the first virtual meeting was attended by both officials, the Chinese ambassador to Argentina, Zou Xiaoli; his Argentine counterpart in China, Sabino Vaca Narvaja; Sinopharm executives from both China and Argentina, and representatives from Sinergium Biotech.

After that meeting, Vizzotti spoke of “the good will” of both governments and private sector partners, and valued the “strategic relevance” that has for our country “the possibility of collaborating and being part of the research and production line of vaccines used in Argentina and even in Latin America in the medium and long term ”.

The technical details remain.

DS