Working group should sound out a compromise for the collective agreement

The collective bargaining parties have therefore set up a working group with company representatives. It should explore a possible compromise. A “clever, clever solution” is expressly requested by the employer. In a historically unusual situation it must be possible to think outside the box. “We have to get a fair deal quickly,” demands Renkhoff-Mücke. “Our goal is a sustainable result within the peace obligation.”

We have actively summarized which points are particularly important but still need more discussion.

Job security: It is a clear goal for both sides. From the employers’ point of view, this is only realistic if the companies are doing well economically. However, more than half of M + E companies will not even reach pre-crisis levels again by the end of 2021. You need all available financial means to weather the doldrums – and also to tackle the challenges of structural change and transformation in the automotive industry. But the money for this has to be earned first. More than half of the M + E companies assume a critical earnings situation, every third is making a loss, according to a current survey by vbm. There is therefore no scope for distribution for 2021 – not even hidden by paying higher hourly wages in the event of a reduction in working hours.

Differentiated solutions: The challenges facing the M + E industry are great overall: recession, decline in demand due to Corona, coping with structural change, digitization, alternative drive trains in automobile manufacturing. However, the companies are affected to different degrees and to different degrees on the path of change.

The collective agreement must reflect this heterogeneity. Flexible elements, which the parties agree on in the collective agreement, are suitable for this. In this way, if clearly defined business indicators are exceeded or fallen short of in the company, previously agreed steps can automatically take effect – without laborious renegotiations. This could be selective deviations (upwards and downwards), for example in terms of vacation or Christmas bonuses. From the employer’s point of view, this would help to keep the area tariff interesting for as many companies as possible.

Shaping the future of the company: Which path a company takes strategically, which products it produces where and how, for example, is an entrepreneurial decision. The risk of these entrepreneurial decisions and their consequences lies clearly with the owners, especially in medium-sized companies.

From the employer’s point of view, even more participation is legally questionable and questionable in terms of content. The current level is sufficient. It is difficult to understand why employee representatives should also have a say in strategic decisions in small and medium-sized companies. After all, they are not liable for it.