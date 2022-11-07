Negotiations – US national security adviser holds talks with Putin aides

Home page politics

The US is urging Ukraine to be willing to negotiate. Meanwhile, the US National Security Advisor is holding talks with Putin’s advisors. The news ticker.

Update from Monday, November 7th, 7.35 a.m.: US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is said to have held talks with Vladimir Putin’s aides in recent months. This is from a report by Wall Street Journal out. The talks between Sullivan and Putin’s foreign policy adviser and the secretary of the Russian Security Council should aim to reduce the risk of a major war.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is said to have held talks with Vladimir Putin’s advisers. (Archive image) © Michael Brochstein/dpa

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Kyiv speaks of “untrue allegations”

+++ 10 p.m.: After SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich claimed at the weekend that he had been put on a “terrorist list” in Kyiv, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has now reacted. “As far as I know, there are no proceedings against Rolf Mützenich in Ukraine,” said spokesman Oleh Nikolenko. All of the German politician’s claims about his alleged persecution by Ukrainian authorities are “untrue”.

At an SPD debate convention in Berlin on Saturday, Mützenich declared that such a list existed. His name is on it, he gave no further details. “I was already irritated that the Ukrainian government put me on a terrorist list on the grounds that I would support a ceasefire or the possibility of taking further diplomatic steps via local ceasefires,” said Mützenich. The SPD parliamentary group leader also explained that he had received threats because of this: “On the basis that the Ukrainian government’s terror list came up, you also received secondary threats, so to speak.” It was difficult for him to deal with it.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Kyiv denies Mützenich’s “terrorist list” allegations

In the summer, the “Center Against Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine” published a digital list of more than 70 people, on which Mützenich was also listed. The reproach: The dissemination of “narratives” consistent with Russian propaganda. The SPD politician said that Mützenich was listed as saying that he was working for a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. The list can no longer be found online, and it is unclear who deleted it.

+++ 3.50 p.m.: According to the President Frank Walter Steinmeier Ukraine must have a free hand in deciding on ceasefire negotiations in the Ukraine war. The news agency reports Reuters with reference to that ARDmagazine “Report from Berlin”. From an interview text that was distributed in advance, Steinmeier’s view emerged that one could not decide instead of Ukraine. “Ukraine has to say when it wants such negotiations and thinks they are promising.”

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: USA urge Zelenskyj to be willing to negotiate with Putin

+++ 11.30 a.m.: The US Government of President Joe Biden has privately urged Ukrainian leaders to declare their willingness to negotiate with Russia. This is from a report by Washington Post out. So they have United States urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to publicly refuse to participate in peace talks while Vladimir Putin is in power in Russia.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Strack-Zimmermann regrets Swiss ammunition veto

Update from Sunday, November 6th, 7:15 a.m.: The chairwoman of the defense committee in the Bundestag, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, calls for a fundamental review of the supply chains because of the Swiss veto against the delivery of anti-aircraft ammunition to Ukraine. Germany can no longer make itself dependent – as in the case of Swiss ammunition for the anti-aircraft gun tank Gepard, said the FDP politician German Press Agency (dpa) in Berlin.

She also pointed out that ammunition purchases of 20 billion euros or more would be necessary in the coming years. Switzerland blocked the transfer of cheetah ammunition for the second time on Thursday (November 3) and referred to its own neutrality “in the relationship between Russia and Ukraine”.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Selenskyj sees no chance with Russia

Update from Saturday, November 5th, 7 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj sees no willingness on the part of Moscow to negotiate a possible end to the war of aggression against his country. Russia sends tens or hundreds of thousands of people to fight; But if you want to negotiate, don’t let people die in the “meat grinder,” Zelensky said on Friday evening in his daily video message distributed from Kyiv.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Zelenskyj does not want to meet Putin

Update from Friday, November 4th, 6:30 a.m.: Ukraine is making its participation in the G20 summit on November 15 and 16 in Indonesia dependent on its wartime enemy, Russia. If Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin travels to the meeting, he will not attend, said Zelenskyj in Kyiv, according to the Unian agency. This is his “personal position and the position of the country”. Putin has so far left open whether he will travel to Bali.

Update from Thursday, November 3rd, 7:40 a.m.: Before the UN Security Council, Russia failed with a resolution on bioweapons directed against the USA and Ukraine. The text, which is based on unsubstantiated Russian allegations that the US is producing biological weapons in Ukraine, received only two votes on Wednesday – from Russia itself and from China. The United States, Great Britain and France voted against the draft resolution. The remaining 10 countries on the 15-member council abstained. At least nine votes would have been required for acceptance. The resolution was seen as a renewed attempt by Moscow to enforce its unsubstantiated claims.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: UN expect grain transports on Thursday

+++ 11.15 a.m.: The United Nations assumes that Ukrainian grain deliveries will resume soon. “Although no ship movements are planned for November 2 as part of the #BlackSeaGrainInitiative, we expect loaded ships to set sail on Thursday,” tweeted UN coordinator Amir Abdulla on Tuesday evening. “The exports of grain and food from #Ukraine️ must continue.” After the suspension of the grain agreement by Russia, the United Nations announced the cessation of shipping traffic in the Black Sea on Wednesday.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Zelenskyj demands continuation of the grain agreement

Update from Wednesday, November 2, 6:50 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the importance of Ukrainian grain exports on Tuesday (November 1). “The grain corridor needs reliable and long-term protection,” he emphasized in his daily video message. Russia must therefore understand “that it will receive a tough, comprehensive response to all measures that disrupt our food exports”.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Shipping traffic in the Black Sea is suspended

Update from Tuesday, November 1st, 7:30 p.m.: The United Nations has announced the suspension of shipping in the Black Sea after Russia suspended the grain deal. “The UN Secretariat and the Joint Coordination Center report that the delegations of Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations have agreed not to plan any movement of ships under the Black Sea Grains Initiative for tomorrow, November 2,” said Sprecher Farhan Haq on Tuesday (November 1) in New York.

Moscow vs. London – relations threaten to escalate

First report from Tuesday, November 1st, 5:31 p.m.: Moscow – Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, Russia has not only been fighting against its neighboring country. The West is also repeatedly identified as the enemy. In state TV, the USA and Great Britain are considered to be the most important Main enemies that would have to be destroyed. In a speech on October 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin also blamed the West for the worsening of the situation in Ukraine. The West is playing a “dangerous, bloody and dirty” gameaccording to Putin.

well has Russia for the second time in a few days Great Britain the blame for that Explosions at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines put in the shoes. Russian intelligence has information that “Britain is involved in this sabotage or, to put it in Russian, this terrorist attack against vital energy infrastructure, which is not Russian but, importantly, international energy infrastructure ‘ Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday (November 1).

Moscow further blames London for Nord Stream explosions

According to the Russian news agency Interfax, Peskov accused the European capitals of “criminal silence”. British actions must have consequences. Kremlin chief Wladimir Putin had previously said “Anglo-Saxons” caused the explosions at the pipelines. London immediately denied the allegations. The Department of Defense spoke on Twitter of the “spreading of false claims of epic proportions”.

But Russia’s allegations do not only relate to Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, but also to drone strikes against the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia. These were also controlled by British officers. “Such actions cannot just stand still. Of course we will think about further steps,” said Peskow.

According to Russia, the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea was attacked with a total of 16 drones. The Russian Ministry of Defense had already made a connection between the events in the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea on Saturday and specifically accused the British Navy. So far, however, Moscow has not provided any evidence for the allegations. Great Britain reacted with outrage to the allegations and rejected them.

Cell phone of British politician Truss hacked by Moscow

At the same time, it became known over the weekend that alleged Russian attackers had succeeded in the summer in stealing the mobile phone of the then Foreign Minister and later Prime Minister Liz Truss to crack. Moscow is believed to have acquired secret communications with international allies, as well as private conversations such as the Mail on Sunday wrote, citing multiple sources. The hackers downloaded messages from up to a year ago, the reported Mail. It was also sensitive information Ukraine conflict traded, for example for arms deliveries.

The relation between Moscow and London has also suffered since the beginning of the war from the fact that the British secret service has been publishing information on the course of the war in unprecedented form every day since February 24th. Moscow accuses London of a targeted disinformation campaign. (cs/lz/jo/nak with dpa/AFP)