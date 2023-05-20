The leader of the Republicans in the United States House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, announced this Friday that Negotiations to increase the country’s debt limit and avoid a default entered a “pause”, amid “real differences” according to the White House.

“Yes, we had to pause,” McCarthy told reporters on Capitol Hill when questioned about the situation.

“We can’t spend more money next fiscal year,” Republican McCarthy said.

For his part, the leader of the conservative minority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, blamed President Joe Biden for this impasse for not having addressed the matter earlier with the leader of the House of Representatives, the conservative Kevin McCarthy.

“He waited months before agreeing to negotiate an agreement on spending with McCarthy. The two of them are the only ones who can reach an agreement. It is time for the White House to get serious. Time is money,” he said on Twitter on Friday. .

Republicans continue to insist that President Joe Biden must cut public spending if he wants to win their support for raising the debt ceiling of the country, a ceiling whose increase or suspension is spring of the Congress.

Meanwhile, the Democrats maintain that the two things cannot be linked and want an increase in debt issuance capacity without conditions.

Political forces on Capitol Hill clash over the debt ceiling.

The White House also acknowledged on Friday the difficulties of making progress with their Republican counterparts. “There are real differences between the parties on budget issues and the talks will be difficult,” a White House official said in a statement prior to McCarthy’s.

“The president’s team is working hard to find a reasonable bipartisan solution that can be passed by the House (of Representatives) and the Senate,” he added.

The president, who is at the G7 summit in Japan, cut short his tour of Asia to return to Washington earlier to try to get a deal.

Biden and McCarthy held two meetings in recent days as a deadline looms that the Treasury Department says could put the United States between a rock and a hard place.

President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Democrats and Republicans do not agree on this increase in the debt issuance capacity of the United States, despite the fact that It is essential for the country to honor its payments to creditors, suppliers, pay salaries of public officials and pensions.

On the Democratic side, there are already those who are asking Biden to use the power conferred on him by the 14th constitutional amendment to raise the debt ceiling without going through congressional approval.

Leftist Senator Bernie Sanders admitted Thursday that it is not “the perfect solution” but that doing so “would allow the United States to continue paying its bills on time and avoid economic catastrophe and devastating cuts to some of the

Raising the debt issuance limit is usually a routine procedure in the country, which has used this system dependent on Congress for decades. But this time, as has been the case more frequently, the issue is the subject of a political wrestling match.



The United States exceeded the maximum limit of public debt issuance in January, which is 31.4 trillion dollarsand since then extraordinary measures have been applied that only allow compliance with the obligations for a while.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE