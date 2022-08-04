In Vienna, the talks table will be activated again with the aim of finalizing the talks and re-establishing a pact that repeals the economic sanctions against Tehran in exchange for stopping advances in the nuclear field, where Iranian improvements were substantial. Joseph Borrell said that “time has run out” on the commitments and the US envoy referred to “contained expectations”. For its part, Iran reaffirmed its goodwill.

This Thursday, August 4, a new attempt will be carried out to conclude once and for all the negotiations to reestablish the 2015 nuclear pact with Iran -also called the JCPOA- after 15 months of bidding. In Vienna, the political director of the European External Action Service and the responsible envoys from the United States and Iran will be present.

This round comes after last Saturday the diplomatic chief of the European Union, Joseph Borrell, stated that he presented a draft of the new agreement and stated that the time to propose new commitments was “exhausted”.

The three parties will sit down to dialogue with the desire to bring closure to the talks that have been paralyzed for five months. If they are not specified, the senior representative of the community club warned that there is a risk of a “dangerous nuclear crisis.”

Enrique Mora, a referent of the SEAE, announced on Wednesday his mobilization to Austria to “debate the return of the JCPOA to full application”, where he will mediate between Robert Malley and Ali Bagherí Kaní, US special envoy. and chief Iranian nuclear negotiator , respectively.

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Naser Kananí, stated that “in this round of talks, carried out with the coordination of the EU, there will be debates and exchanges including the ideas presented this week by the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Meanwhile, he warned that they will concur with the “determination” to obtain a “durable” agreement that protects national rights and interests.

Expectations for signing a new agreement are “contained”

Bagheri Kaní expressed on social networks that “the responsibility lies with those who breached the deal and did not distance themselves from the ominous legacy.”

“The United States should seize the opportunity offered by the generosity of the JCPOA partners. The ball is in your court to show maturity and act responsibly, “he concluded.

For his part, the US envoy thanked the European Union on Twitter for “the efforts” and confirmed that “it is prepared for a good faith attempt to reach an agreement.”

However, he clarified that from Washington the expectations of completing the talks are “contained.”

“It will soon become clear whether Iran is prepared to do the same,” he added.

Among the points that prevent the new agreement from being defined is the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. Tehran wants the White House to lift the punishments against the elite military corps, something that is not in the plans.

The agreement, faded since the abrupt departure from Washington under the Donald Trump Administration and the restoration of ferocious economic measures against Tehran, seeks to establish control over Iran and its development of atomic weapons, a process that “progresses very quickly,” according to what he cataloged. Rafael Grossi, director of the IAEA.

Since the Asians chose to disobey the guidelines, they have accumulated nuclear fuel in high quantities and in a purity sufficient to almost fuel a bomb.

In exchange for forgoing nuclear power growth, Iran would reap economic benefits by dissolving restrictions set up by the United States and its allies. The other signatories of the JCPOA are also Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and China.

