The Austrian capital, Vienna, has seen how negotiations were resumed on Tuesday to try to save the Nuclear Agreement with Iran, which has been suspended since the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, decided to unilaterally withdraw his country from the pact. in 2018.

Contacts resumed after an 11-day break in which the negotiating teams from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, China, Russia and Iran consulted with their respective governments on the current status of the process. For the Iranian government, the main stumbling block in the negotiations stems from the sanctions imposed by the United States.

After withdrawing from the Agreement, former President Trump decided to impose new economic sanctions on Iran, which consequently began to breach the terms of what was signed in 2015, when Tehran promised to reduce the size and scope of its atomic program, to prevent it from could develop weapons in the short term.

In this illustration taken on January 25, 2022, chess pieces are seen in front of the flags of Iran and the United States. © Given Ruvic, Reuters

In return, it would see reduced economic sanctions that were holding back its economic development. Now, the Iranian government asks to be able to recover those economic benefits that the Agreement brought it in 2015. Meanwhile, it has managed to enrich uranium to levels close to those necessary to produce the atomic bomb.

Slight lifting of sanctions

The negotiations, which are led by the European Union, have been stalled for months. This is the eighth round of negotiations and Europe is warning that time is running out for Iran to approach nuclear capacity sufficient to manufacture the weapon of mass destruction.

“We are five minutes from the finish line,” Russian negotiator Mikhail Ulyanov said in an interview with the Russian daily ‘Kommersant’. Until now, Iran has always claimed that its nuclear program does not include the manufacture of nuclear weapons.

From the United States they are also aware of the need for speed. “A deal that addresses major concerns on all sides is in the offing, but if it is not reached in the coming weeks, Iran’s ongoing nuclear advances will make it impossible for us to return to the JCPOA,” a Department of Defense spokesman said on Monday. US State

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdoulahian speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Ministry office in Tehran, Iran, on February 7, 2022. © EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

From the Iranian side they insist that they arrive in Vienna with a negotiating spirit and with the intention of reaching an agreement. On Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said the ball is now in the American court.

“If they come with a clear agenda and political decisions regarding the lifting of sanctions and the fulfillment of their commitments, reaching an agreement is certainly possible in the shortest possible time,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

Last Friday, the United States eased some of the sanctions related to civilian activities in Iran. A gesture that was welcomed by the Iranian Foreign Minister who, however, considered it insufficient.

With AP, EFE and AFP