Hassan Al-Warfalli (Cairo)

Yesterday, an Egyptian security source confirmed the resumption of truce negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian factions in Cairo today, while the mediation parties continue their joint efforts to achieve progress in the negotiations between the two sides. Qatar, Egypt and the United States have been mediating between Israel and the Palestinian factions for weeks in order to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza war and an exchange of hostages, who were transferred from Israel to Gaza with Palestinian prisoners.

The Palestinian factions insist on a comprehensive ceasefire that includes a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, while Israel rejects this.

An Israeli delegation including representatives of the Mossad and Shin Bet agencies will arrive in Cairo today to discuss activating the truce negotiations, according to what Israeli official media confirmed. The Israeli official broadcasting authority stated that Tel Aviv agreed to release the editors of the “Shalit” deal who were re-arrested in exchange for the release of the bodies of two Israeli soldiers, explaining that the Israeli side is awaiting the response of the Palestinian factions to this proposal.

She explained that the Israeli negotiating delegation that will head to Cairo today will discuss the new Egyptian proposal without the heads of the Mossad and the Shin Bet, stressing that if a breakthrough is achieved in the negotiations, the head of the Mossad, David Barnea, and the head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, will go to Cairo to join the negotiating delegation.

Palestinian sources revealed to Al-Ittihad that the factions adhered to their conditions of an immediate ceasefire, the return of displaced Palestinians to the areas north of the Gaza Strip without restrictions or conditions, the complete withdrawal of Israeli army forces, the entry of large quantities of humanitarian aid, and breaking the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip since Years.

Al-Ittihad learned that the Israeli delegation that will arrive in Cairo today does not have full powers to conclude a prisoner exchange deal, and its role is limited to consulting and listening to the mediators’ vision regarding the special items that push towards reaching a humanitarian truce, which is what the Israeli delegation will convey to the negotiating delegation.

In addition, yesterday, the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan and France called for “an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and the release of all hostages and detainees,” according to a joint statement. The statement issued after a meeting that included the three ministers at the Egyptian Foreign Ministry’s headquarters in Cairo warned of “the horrific repercussions of the humanitarian situation, famine and the collapse of the health system in the Gaza Strip, and affirmed their rejection of any attempts at displacement and forced displacement of the Palestinian people, which are considered illegal under international law.” In a joint press conference, French Foreign Minister Stephane Ségornet said that his country also wants to adopt “a political part before the UN Security Council in the coming weeks,” and that it has begun “consulting with a number of countries about the content of this part.”

He continued: “In order to get out of this crisis permanently, there must be a political solution, which is known as the two-state solution, as it is the only one that guarantees peace and security for the Israelis and the Palestinians.”

He explained that France “wants to adopt this political aspect before the Security Council to make the two-state solution a reality for the benefit of the Palestinians, the Israelis, and the entire region.”

He added: “The time has come to lay a number of foundations for a lasting peace by setting a number of well-known standards, but which today should be the subject of international consensus.”

Last Monday, the UN Security Council adopted the first resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the month of Ramadan, which began more than two weeks ago. This decision was met with Israeli anger due to the United States abstaining from voting and using its veto against it.

Since the beginning of the war, a single truce was reached for a week, at the end of last November, which allowed for the release of about a hundred people detained during the October 7 attack, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel.

Land crossings

Yesterday, the foreign ministers of France, Egypt and Jordan stressed the need for Israel to allow aid to pass into Gaza, which is on the brink of famine, through “land crossings.”

Sigourney said: “Israel should immediately, and without conditions, open all direct crossing points” into the Gaza Strip.

Last Thursday, the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to “ensure the provision of urgent humanitarian assistance” to the Gaza Strip without delay, stressing that “famine has occurred.”

The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said that Israel must “allow UNRWA to deliver food convoys to the northern Gaza Strip… daily and open other land crossing points.”