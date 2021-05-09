Negotiations between Russia and Germany on the supply of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine have come to a standstill, the German newspaper Bild claims, citing a working group in the German Ministry of Health. On Sunday, May 9, reports TASS…

According to Bilt, negotiations are being dragged out due to the fact that Russia cannot supply the required amount of vaccine within the time frame Germany needs – in June or July 2021.

The interlocutors of the publication note that the supplies were to be carried out by reducing the parties sent to India, however, the situation with the coronavirus there sharply deteriorated. “Given the situation in India, deliveries in June are somehow unthinkable,” the source said.

Earlier it was reported about Germany’s intention to buy 30 million doses of Sputnik V, as announced by the Prime Minister of the German federal state of Saxony Michael Kretschmer. He argued that if the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gives its approval for the use of the vaccine, the drug will be purchased in the summer in three rounds.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in turn, said that the purchase of the Russian vaccine would make sense if it receives an EMA certificate in the near future, and not within months.