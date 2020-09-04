JOrge Messi, father and agent of the world’s most expensive football player, is a sociable man. You could almost call him talkative, at least no comparison to his taciturn son. “I don’t know, muchachos!” He shouted to the cluster of waiting journalists when he arrived in Barcelona on Wednesday to negotiate with the club’s management. Finally, we talk to each other. There is no other way to get out of the refusal to work mess of Lionel Messi, who no longer wants to wear the FC Barcelona jersey. He sees the further work of his son with the Catalans “difficult”, said Jorge Messi.

A few hours later, after the meeting with Barça President Josep María Bartomeu, the two sides had made no progress except that they had once again marked the known positions with paint: the club insisted on keeping their superstar and made an offer a new contract until 2022. Messi, on the other hand, according to his father, wants to leave for a free transfer. If he really wants that, says the club’s management, a transfer fee of 700 million euros would be due.