The resumption of negotiations on fishing inside the framework of Brexit doesn’t reassure fishermen. For Dimitri Rogoff, president of the Normandy Fisheries Committee, “discussions will not be progressing in any respect”. He asks “that Europe assist the fisheries which can stay in Europe”.

Michel Barnier, the European negotiator accountable for Brexit, renewed Monday his need to see the settlement on fisheries succeed. However the discussions will not be shifting ahead. If there isn’t a settlement, “this shall be dramatic for the entire fishing economic system”, defined Tuesday, September 8 on franceinfo Dimitri Rogoff, president of the Normandy Fisheries Committee.

franceinfo: What in regards to the discussions?

Dimitri Rogoff : Discussions will not be progressing in any respect. There’s a decisive assembly in mid-October, however since 2016 we can not say that we’ve moved ahead. In the mean time, there isn’t a answer or settlement on any topic. We’re in an area which is small, the ocean appears massive, however after we are at sea there are greater than 2,000 fishermen within the Channel space and we’re going to divide it in two.

All fishermen who work on the English coasts shall be pressured to return to the French coasts the place there are already many fishermen.Dimitri Rogoffto franceinfo

So that is going to be dramatic for all the fishing economic system. There’s competitors on the useful resource between fishermen, a useful resource that won’t be out there, an area that won’t be out there. The Channel is among the best areas when it comes to fisheries and that’s the reason there are such a lot of fishermen.

Is it very important so that you can fish in UK waters?

Sure, there’s a steadiness that has been created between the completely different fleets, trades, boats of various sizes from all of the riparian states, it isn’t solely French folks and this steadiness shall be upset if the boats can not go. He could run out of contemporary fish. All of it will get sophisticated.

Are the British utilizing fishing as a method of strain within the Brexit negotiations?

Completely. From the beginning, British fishermen had been instrumentalized, they had been informed that they needed to reclaim the waters, take again the fish. However it isn’t one thing that they’ve been robbed. For a whole bunch of years, by custom, French fishermen have at all times been on the English coasts, the English being much less keen on fish, they’d not developed their fishing. Europe mustn’t fail on this. Europe says that if there isn’t a settlement on fisheries there won’t be one on one thing else and that is regular as a result of it is among the foundations of Europe. We’re ready for Europe to assist the fisheries that can stay in Europe.

Ought to we count on a battle within the waters?

We don’t want there to be battles as a result of at sea it may tackle delicate proportions and there might be accidents and we don’t want that in any respect. Then again, there are already tensions at sea, the English fishermen are an increasing number of upset, they await the result like us. To this point, appeasement has been performed nicely, even when the French boats are designated as looters, which isn’t the case.