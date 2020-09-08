The resumption of negotiations on fishing within the framework of Brexit does not reassure fishermen. For Dimitri Rogoff, president of the Normandy Fisheries Committee, “discussions are not progressing at all”. He asks “that Europe support the fisheries which will remain in Europe”.

Michel Barnier, the European negotiator in charge of Brexit, renewed Monday his desire to see the agreement on fisheries succeed. But the discussions are not moving forward. If there is no agreement, “this will be dramatic for the whole fishing economy”, explained Tuesday, September 8 on franceinfo Dimitri Rogoff, president of the Normandy Fisheries Committee.

franceinfo: What about the discussions?

Dimitri Rogoff : Discussions are not progressing at all. There is a decisive meeting in mid-October, but since 2016 we cannot say that we have moved forward. At the moment, there is no solution or agreement on any subject. We are in a space which is small, the sea seems large, but when we are at sea there are more than 2,000 fishermen in the Channel area and we are going to divide it in two.

All fishermen who work on the English coasts will be forced to return to the French coasts where there are already many fishermen.Dimitri Rogoffto franceinfo

So this is going to be dramatic for the entire fishing economy. There is competition on the resource between fishermen, a resource that will not be available, a space that will not be available. The Channel is one of the most productive regions in terms of fisheries and that is why there are so many fishermen.

Is it vital for you to fish in UK waters?

Yes, there is a balance that has been created between the different fleets, trades, boats of different sizes from all the riparian states, it is not only French people and this balance will be upset if the boats can no longer go. He may run out of fresh fish. It all gets complicated.

Are the British using fishing as a means of pressure in the Brexit negotiations?

Absolutely. From the start, British fishermen were instrumentalized, they were told that they had to reclaim the waters, take back the fish. But it is not something that they have been robbed. For hundreds of years, by tradition, French fishermen have always been on the English coasts, the English being less fond of fish, they had not developed their fishing. Europe should not fail on this. Europe says that if there is no agreement on fisheries there will not be one on something else and this is normal because it is one of the foundations of Europe. We are waiting for Europe to support the fisheries that will remain in Europe.

Should we expect a battle in the waters?

We do not want there to be battles because at sea it can take on delicate proportions and there can be accidents and we do not want that at all. On the other hand, there are already tensions at sea, the English fishermen are more and more upset, they await the outcome like us. So far, appeasement has been played well, even if the French boats are designated as looters, which is not the case.