Home policy

From: Lea Winkler

Press Split

No agreement has yet been reached in the negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza. The USA reports progress, but Hamas is critical of this.

Cairo – The talks on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip are continuing in Cairo, according to the US government, despite Hezbollah’s drone and rocket attacks on Israel. While the US government is reporting positively and hopefully about the negotiations, the Hamas to monitor the progress of the ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Gaza to intentionally misrepresent.

Following US reports of progress in the negotiations, Hamas spokesman Basem Naim said Newsweekthat the optimistic statements by the USA are merely an attempt to “sell illusions”. Hamas fears that the USA and Israel are flaunting their confidence in order to increase pressure on Hamas and to shift the blame onto Hamas in the event of failure.

War in Israel: Negotiations on ceasefire in Gaza after Hezbollah rocket attack ‘not affected’

On Monday afternoon (26 August) the German Press Agency (dpa) reported a difficult “stalemate” in the talks in Cairo. There was no movement in the positions of the participants. The Israeli delegation, the Qatari Emir and the representatives of Hamas are said to have left on the same day.

The talks resumed the same evening, according to John Kirby, communications director of the US National Security Council. “Progress continues and our team on the ground continues to describe the talks as constructive,” Kirby said in a press release on Monday (26 August). The work in Cairo was “not affected” by the Hezbollah attacks.

Kirby continued that “enough progress” is being made to move on to the next steps in the negotiations. These will involve “putting together the low-level groups to work out these finer details.” Naim’s accusations of US “illusions” were based on Kirby’s statement that Hamas would continue to be represented at the talks in Cairo. Naim then declared that “the movement is not participating in any negotiations in Cairo.”

On Sunday morning (25 August) there were rocket and drone attacks by Hezbollah on Israel (symbolic image). © Ayal Margolin/dpa

Gaza ceasefire, a “reckless deal”: Israeli politicians want to collapse the government

While the negotiators of the talks, the USA, Egypt and Qatar, are hopeful of an agreement, Benjamin Netanyahu’s confidants are said to be critical of an agreement between Israel and Hamas. The first phase of the planned agreement would already lead to the end of the contract because Israel and Hamas cannot agree on the conditions of the next phases, wrote the Israeli daily Israel News Agency.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir are seen as the problem. Both have threatened several times in the past to collapse the Israeli government if Netanyahu agrees to the “reckless deal” – a ceasefire – during the negotiations. Ben Gvir recently caused a stir when he visited the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. (lw)