The British House of Commons approves the Single Market Act, which the EU had previously sharply criticized. But that doesn’t mean it comes into force.

BERLIN taz | After weeks of debate, the British House of Commons passed the controversial Internal Market Act, which the government believes is a breach of the Brexit agreement between Great Britain and the EU. 340 MPs voted for the law at the decisive third reading late Tuesday evening, 256 against.

29 Conservatives abstained, including former Prime Minister Theresa May, spokeswoman for critics of the law, which they believe undermines international trust in Britain’s compliance with the treaty.

The law has also been sharply criticized by the EU. After its publication three weeks ago, the EU Commission Great Britain set an ultimatum by the end of September to withdraw the controversial clauses that give the government the right to make certain decisions about Northern Ireland on its own in the future. A break in the ongoing talks about a trade agreement for the period from 2021 was in the room.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government remained tough. It only accepted the proposal from its own ranks to make the application of the controversial clauses subject to parliamentary approval.

Agreement possible by the end of October

Meanwhile, however, the steam has escaped from the dispute. There are several reasons for this. The talks on a trade agreement between London and Brussels have evidently progressed faster in recent weeks than previously seemed possible.

The EU side’s fear of unilateral action by the British side and the British side’s fear of EU punitive measures seem to have spurred both sides to compromise. An agreement by the end of October is considered possible. In such a case, the Internal Market Act is likely to lose its horror, as most of the conditions for the application of the controversial provisions would then no longer apply.

In anticipation of such a development, the Johnson administration has put further consideration of the law in the House of Lords on the back burner. It should be on the agenda there no earlier than mid-October. Should the Lords change it, the House of Commons would have to deal with it again, which is not to be expected before December.

By then there is either a trade agreement with the EU and the law will largely become superfluous – or the talks have completely collapsed and then each side will do what it wants anyway.