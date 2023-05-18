The agricultural agreement will certainly take weeks to come. Even after a nightly visit by Prime Minister Rutte to the negotiators, there was no breakthrough on Thursday. “If this is a marathon, we are on a third.”



Hanneke Keultjes, Wouter Peer and Edwin Timmer



18-05-23, 18:23

When Mark Rutte turned up unannounced at Villa Ockenburgh in The Hague shortly after 1 a.m., there was a moment of hope. Could the prime minister force a breakthrough? But after almost 24 hours of negotiations, everyone went home tired on Thursday morning. The hoped-for interim agreement has not been reached.

From the mouths of several key players – LTO foreman Sjaak van der Tak, Minister Piet Adema (Agriculture, ChristenUnie), Prime Minister Rutte – it sounded unanimously in the morning light that ‘important steps have been taken’, but that there is also ‘a lot of work to be done’. the store is’.

For example, there is no agreement yet on a number of important points, such as money for farmers involved in agricultural nature and landscape management, protection of farmers who want to continue, manure and land-bound. “If you compare it to a marathon, we are at a third,” says one person involved. See also EU Commission works on joint loan proposal to help Ukraine, sources say

Calculations

The matters on which farmers’ organizations and the cabinet agree have been forwarded to the Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency (PBL) for calculation. In addition, ‘discussed variants’ have already been submitted to the PBL. For example, it concerns the maximum number of cows per hectare, about which there is still disagreement. Those options (more or fewer cows) are also calculated to see with what number the targets are achieved.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrived at Villa Ockenburgh shortly after 1 a.m. and did not leave until it was already light again. © ANP/Jeroen Jumelet



For months, Minister Adema has been consulting with a large number of organizations such as the Agriculture and Horticulture Organization (LTO), young farmers united in the NAJK, the organic growers of Biohuis, but also representatives of provinces, conservationists and supermarkets. Inset: an agreement on a sustainable future for the agricultural sector in the Netherlands.

The fact that an interim agreement was not feasible on Wednesday would have been clear to the Ministry of Agriculture on Tuesday afternoon. There, the ‘major interests’ are mentioned as an explanation for the difficult process: it is not only about more sustainable food production in the Netherlands, but also about reducing nitrogen emissions, protecting nature and water quality and a solution for the so-called PAS- detectors. But also about a future in which farmers and market gardeners can earn a good living.

Renegotiate 2030

The agricultural agreement is also important for the government coalition. CDA leader Wopke Hoekstra wants to break open the coalition agreement around the summer, in which 2030 is mentioned as the nitrogen deadline, he said at the end of March. But then the agricultural agreement, which he specifically mentioned as one of the conditions for starting those renegotiations, must be in place.

LTO foreman Sjaak van der Tak (left) and Roy Meijer of the NAJK (with glasses) are visible from a window in Villa Ockenburgh during the nightly consultations about the agricultural agreement. © ANP



According to those involved, everyone is willing to reach an agreement, also because this will release ‘a lot of money’, reportedly around 7 billion euros. But because the agreement will soon have to be sweet but also sour, the negotiators will also have to be able to justify this to their supporters. See also Highest warning level - Draghi calls out emergency plan

Office hours

“Then you cannot come to an agreement within office hours,” says a source. In short, it should be a bit difficult. A consultation that continues all night and a visit from the Prime Minister: it was really difficult, but we made the most of it.

Not that it’s all just for show, on the contrary. After returning from Iceland, where he was for a meeting of the Council of Europe, Rutte received a ‘signal’, says his spokesperson. “It might be helpful if he joined the table.” According to sources, the prime minister had to assure farmers’ organizations that Adema will not be whistled back by the rest of the cabinet. An insider: “Then it would be nice if Rutte was also there for a while as prime minister.”

